Jim Bridwell: The Dance of the Woo-Li Masters

The title of this piece ran through my head as I slept last night, telling me to use it to reinforce an idea that I had danced around for years. Although I would not have admitted it publically (oops, I am about to), I do sometimes have worthiness issues. I had erroneously believed that I needed to earn love. The childhood aspect of myself who I thought of as “Little Shirley Temple tapdancing for attention,” was my curly haired, precocious persona, who knew how to charm and beguile adults and bewilder peers, since I was also a quirky kid with out of the box ideas at which they would sometimes roll their eyes. She was also facing asthma that sometimes sidelined her, even as she pushed herself to prove that she could keep up. Each of these ingredients formed my adult self that engaged with partners in ways that were healthy and delightful for each of us, as well as dysfunctional and not so much fun at times.