Patients Grieve Firing Of Mayo Clinic Doctor After He Self-Published A Book About COVID-19, 2020 Politics

An Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Health System doctor was fired in June after writing and publishing a book about his experiences working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Steven Weiss, an internal medical physician, self-published his personal blog as a book entitled, "Carnage in America: Covid-19, Racial Injustice and the Demise of Donald Trump." In the book, he mentions he worked at Mayo and did not disclose that the opinions expressed were only his own. Three days after the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram published a story about his book, he was escorted out of his office.