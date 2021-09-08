The Naked Soloist Is Saner Than Me

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. It was spring break and my wife took the boys to Florida to visit her grandmother. DR and Alison, my fellow sharks (editors) were cruising distant shorelines so it was just me and the then intern, Hayden Carpenter, holding down the editorial edifice. I felt like a teenager whose parents have left him alone in the house with the keys to the car. The possibilities were dizzying. I could follow my heart’s desire and do anything I wanted, get into any crazy fix or predicament, cause any amount of trouble and heartbreak. So I did what I always do in situations like that. I peaced out and went climbing.