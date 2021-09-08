How hard (or easy) is it for a man that hasn't seen nor had interaction with his kid for the past 19 months to get joint custody

In my experience, parents who talk about "joint custody" when faced with child support payments think joint custody will reduce or eliminate their child support obligation. They usually think joint custody means the child spends as much time with them as with the other parent. That is "shared custody," not joint custody. Two parents can have joint custody, but one parent will still be the custodial parent (the parent the child lives with) and the other parent is the non-custodial parent. The non-custodial parent pays child support to the custodial parent and can petition the court for some set visitation (usually every other weekend).