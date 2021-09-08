CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 42

By Justin Quinn
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them. In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.

NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Al Horford traded to Charlotte in recent B/R piece

Boston Celtics fans, if you are over the moon about Al Horford being back in the fold, Bleacher Report is here to whip you into an anxious frenzy. With one guaranteed year left on his contract, Horford is far from a keeper at this point, especially after taking his talents to Philadelphia following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. That could change quickly with winning, but Horford likely isn’t the next Celtic to land a contract extension after President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens locked down the team’s core this offseason.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef

It’s been nearly 10 years since Ray Allen turned his back on the Boston Celtics to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat. His ex-Celtics teammates have since held a grudge on Allen for his betrayal, but it looks like this decade-long beef could soon come to an end. Celtics icon Paul Pierce recently hinted […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAWILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jabari Parker’s role after Juancho Hernangomez trade, rookie contract options, Brad Stevens team-building strategy

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics offseason. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. First time writing in to ask a question. I just wanted to hear your thoughts on Brad making a point to get rid of the deep benchwarmers that Danny held onto for so long (Tacko, Tremont, Carsen, Semi). I feel like we replaced many of these guys with legit NBA talent which has upgraded us more than people think. Where can I read your response if you answer this? Thank you so much and keep killing it. —Kyle.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Rajon Rondo LAL signing opens the door for IT to sign with Cs

While Rajon Rondo rejoined a 17x championship-winning team he had previously reached the promised land with, that team was not the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers were the winners of the Rondo sweepstakes after the floor general was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. Traded from the Los Angeles Clippers along with Patrick Beverley, both guards have since been shuffled off the Grizz roster with Beverley now in Minnesota.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 trades to consolidate Cs roster

The NBA offseason is dying down, but the 24/7, 365 days a year news cycle tends to save some surprises for when you least expect it. Surprises have been the theme of the Boston Celtics offseason so far for a few reasons. Who thought we’d see Al Horford back in...
NBAUSA Today

On this day: former Boston Celtics forward Xavier Mcdaniel signed

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the decorated ball club would sign forward Xavier McDaniel as an unrestricted free agent. McDaniel would play his collegiate basketball with the Wichita State Shockers where he was the NCAA’s national scoring leader in 1985 and rebounding leader two years before that in 1983 as well as 1985. McDaniel would named a consensus first team All-American that latter year as well.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Celtics guard Aaron Nesmith reveals ‘welcome to the league’ moment vs. Nets

Being selected in the NBA draft is one thing but playing in your first few games is another. Stepping on the floor with players you’ve watched on TV growing up is a surreal feeling. Creating your very first poster is something high flyers can’t wait to do. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Boston Celtics second-year guard Aaron Nesmith talked about his welcome to the NBA moment.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 former players still unsigned in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Following an early postseason exit, the Boston Celtics spent the 2021 NBA offseason retooling their roster. Their moves have certainly been interesting, with the team making a handful of trades for players like Al Horford, Josh Richardson, and Juancho Hernangomez. They were also busy in free agency by adding household names like Dennis Schröder and Enes Kanter while agreeing to extensions with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. For now, fans can only speculate about hypothetical lineup combinations from their new head coach in Ime Udoka, who has taken over for Brad Stevens, the man who will now pull the strings in the front office.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 potential surprise starters for 2021-22 Cs

The Boston Celtics have sent out and brought in more names than the NBA’s media group has given them credit for. The 2018-19 team is no more than a skeleton, and last season’s team has departed for the most part. Considering how the Cs’ season ended, it’s understandable why Brad...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 5 Cs who could average 15+ points per game in 2021-22

The Boston Celtics come into the 2021-22 season with a status they haven’t had for quite a number of seasons — they’re underdogs. Over the past several years, thanks to the tremendous development of their young core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown coupled with the team’s various star acquisitions (Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, etc.) Boston has constantly been intertwined within the conversation of the league’s elite squads.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 underrated “must-see” games in 2021-2022

The NBA schedule has finally been released and everyone is looking forward to the 2021 NBA season after how the offseason unfolded. With the moves that the Boston Celtics have made, the roster looks very different than the one they ran out against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 postseason.

