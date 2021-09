LEWELLEN, Neb.-A man wanted for murder in New Jersey and Washington D.C. was arrested at Lake McConaughy over the weekend. According to the Logan County, Colorado Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 1, members of the Logan County Sheriffs Office assigned to the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force received information from the US Marshals in New Jersey that Luis Carranza-Andrade was in the Lewellen, area and wanted for murder charges stemming from a homicide in New Jersey.