CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

USS LST 325 Heading Back to Evansville as Annual River Cruise Gets Called Off

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Evansville is really lucky to have the USS LST 325 in our area. It is the only operational LST in WWII configuration that is still afloat in US waters, which is pretty freaking cool! You can usually find the LST sitting down along the Evansville riverfront, open for tours for anyone who wants to learn about the LST, and its history with the Evansville area, and WWII. It' really is a gem to have in our city!

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Cruise#Cruise Ship#Health And Safety#Covid#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Boonville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Free Family Outdoor Movie Night In Boonville

The weather is perfect for spending evenings outdoors with your family, and you'll have the chance to do that with a free event coming to Boonville this month. Boonville Merchants Association will be hosting a free movie night at Studio Bee in Boonville on September 18th. They will be showing the Disney classic "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" film outside on a projected screen. Not only will the movie be free for all to attend, but they will also be offering free refreshments too!
Illinois StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

20 Years ago these People from Illinois lost their lives on 9/11

It has been two decades since the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and we need to make sure we continue to honor the lives of the people who died that day. I was in 5th grade on September 11th, 2001 and more specifically I had stayed home from school that day sick with a headache. My mom was a stay at home mom, and I'll never forget sitting on the couch with her that whole morning, glued to the news, as we watched the world as we know it change forever. We all remember where we were that day, who we were with, and what we were doing when the United States was under attack.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ Opening Weekend 2021

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities this month. The fall fun will begin on Saturday, September 25th, and continue each weekend in October with the last day being on October 31st, 2021. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many photo opportunities, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, among other things.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

2021 River City Pride Festival Planned for October Going Virtual

River City Pride has made the tough decision to pivot their plans for the 2021 Parade and Festival. The event was originally planned to take place Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Haynie's Corner. However, due to the growing concerns surrounding Covid-19 and the Delta variant, River City Pride organizers have made the decision to switch to a virtual event for 2021 and we are proud to be a supporting sponsor of this wonderful LGBTQIA+ event, virtual or otherwise.
Loogootee, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Fall Fun Begins September 18th at Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana

Are you ready for fall weather and fun? Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season this month on September 18th, and you don't want to miss out on all of the fall festivities there. You might be wondering what Lark Ranch is, exactly. Lark Ranch is a family-owned and operated corn maze and pumpkin patch, with rides and attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family. They announced new rides, new farm animals, new fair food, and more for the 2021 season. Young or old, you'll be hardpressed not to find something at Lark Ranch that you wouldn't enjoy.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Why is this Evansville home with only 1 bathroom worth $500,000?

I recently subscribed to Zillow emails, and now I have developed a strange obsession with real estate listings. It's literally the first email that I check every morning. I get ten new listings, and I can see which houses have sold. A half-million dollars can go a very long way here in the Evansville area. But would you pay $510,000 for a house with 830 square feet and only 1 bathroom?
Indiana StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Brewery Begins a No-Tipping Policy

One Indiana brewery is causing quite a stir online after they announced they're enacting a "no-tipping" policy. Now if you've ever worked in the bar/restaurant industry or if you know someone who has, then you know that tips are how bartenders and servers make a living. Switchyard Brewing Company in Bloomington is now turning the norm of tipping on its head and has switched to a "no-tipping system."
Indiana StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Bobcat Spotted Dog Paddling In Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland [VIDEO]

Growing up in Indiana, I had no idea That Kentucky us such a beautiful state. The only time I had been to Kentucky, was driving through Henderson on my way to a family vacation in Florida. But, after moving to Kentucky, I truly feel it's one of the most amazing and gorgeous states in the US. The rolling hills, rock cliffs, and incredible lakes are breathtaking.
Kentucky StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [LIST]

I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. In fact, I've visited 45 states and couldn't have accomplished it had I only traveled by air. Yes, air travel is wildly convenient and I will access it to get to my last five. For one thing, I've heard it's very difficult to DRIVE to Hawaii.
Newburgh, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Newburgh Ghost Walks Are Back for October 2021

It's September which means we're in October eve! We're less than a month away from my favorite month of the year. With all of the fun and spooky things happening over the next two months, one event always stands out to me, the Newburgh Ghost Walks. when I was in...
Kentucky StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Fun for Labor Day in Kentucky Includes Music, Food, Fireworks & More

Who's excited for Labor Day Weekend? This is a time for folks to stay home and rest or get out and about and enjoy three days off. We found some fun activities to enjoy. The weekend will kickoff of course with Friday After 5 90s Boy Band night with ATCK. ATCK features AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC, and Chris Blue, the champion from Season 12 of NBC's The Voice. You can also purchase tickets for an afterparty for just $50.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Donut Bank Locations To Be Drive-Thru Only Until Further Notice

Donut Bank, a staple in the Evansville area, took to social media earlier today to make a big announcement regarding some changes to all locations. The number of positive COVID cases is on the rise again, unfortunately. You've seen and heard all about this and the delta variant in the news over the past few weeks. Several businesses are implementing new rules to help combat the virus and to protect their employees and customers in the process.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Myriad Brewing Company Confirms New Warrick County Location

A part of the Evansville brewery scene since 2018, Myriad Brewing Company is expanding into Warrick County and they've confirmed the address of their new location. Currently, Myriad Brewing Company has a location in Downtown Evansville at 101 Southeast First Street. The microbrewery offers twelve taps along with a selection of wines and spirits. They frequently offer events and host food trucks and have even brought in the likes of Cousin's Maine Lobster truck that you may have seen before on Shark Tank.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Another Chance for Animals Hosting Chili Pet Fest Fundraiser in Evansville

Another Chance for Animals is a foster-based rescue here in Evansville. They do a lot of great work helping the homeless animals in our community. They are hosting a fundraiser on September 18th that you won't want to miss. As we enter the month of September things may still be pretty hot right now, but we'll be sloooooowly easing into cooler temps. With cooler temps (and honestly with September on the brain) it makes me want comfort food like soup and chili. So on September 18th Another Chance for Animals will be hosting a Chili Pet Fest, which will be a fundraiser for the rescue, as well as a low-cost vaccine clinic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy