USS LST 325 Heading Back to Evansville as Annual River Cruise Gets Called Off
Evansville is really lucky to have the USS LST 325 in our area. It is the only operational LST in WWII configuration that is still afloat in US waters, which is pretty freaking cool! You can usually find the LST sitting down along the Evansville riverfront, open for tours for anyone who wants to learn about the LST, and its history with the Evansville area, and WWII. It' really is a gem to have in our city!my1053wjlt.com
