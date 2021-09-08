USS LST 325 Heading Back to Evansville as Annual River Cruise Gets Called Off

It has been two decades since the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and we need to make sure we continue to honor the lives of the people who died that day. I was in 5th grade on September 11th, 2001 and more specifically I had stayed home from school that day sick with a headache. My mom was a stay at home mom, and I'll never forget sitting on the couch with her that whole morning, glued to the news, as we watched the world as we know it change forever. We all remember where we were that day, who we were with, and what we were doing when the United States was under attack.