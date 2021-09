Creator: ISHARA S. KODIKARA | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article will help you to understand the grave crisis that Sri Lanka is staring at. Sri Lanka is staring at a massive economic crisis and a possible food emergency. So driven by the deteriorating economic situation and fears of food insecurity and food shortage, the prices of essential food items have shot up and skyrocketed in Sri Lanka. So to contain the situation, the government headed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a financial emergency by invoking its powers under the Public Security Ordinance. Through these emergency regulations, the Sri Lankan government is looking to regulate the prices of key essential food items and prevent its black marketing and holding.

