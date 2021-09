Not surprisingly, neither Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are mincing words leading up to their third fight on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. "I’m going to knock Deontay Wilder spark out, and it’s going to be even quicker than our last fight,” said Fury, who stopped Wilder in their second fight in February 2020 to capture the WBC title. “If he couldn’t beat me after three years out of the ring and ten stone weight loss, he’s never beating me. None of them will. They’re just hyped-up bums. All of them. Wilder, Joshua, Usyk. They’re all bums. "