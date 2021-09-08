CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

These 2021 IPOs Have Returned the Most to Investors So Far

Posted by 
MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An IPO (initial public offering) is the traditional way for a company to offer its stock for public trading. It’s the first time a company sells its shares, with one of the intentions being to raise capital. Instead of having to take out a loan or pay money for a certain transaction, a company can offer shares to fund the transaction. Some of the biggest companies in the world have held IPOs, including Facebook, Visa, and General Motors. And it's not just companies benefiting from going public—investors can benefit as well.

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Retail Investors#Visa#Ipo#Esports Technologies#Ebet#Street Insider#Glbe#Global E Online#Skywater Technology#Skyt#Semrush Holdings#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Pricey Growth Stock Is a Smart Buy

Tesla currently holds a 15% share of the electric vehicle market. Tesla posted an industry-leading operating margin in 2020. Tesla is the clear leader in the race to build a fully autonomous car. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the more controversial stocks currently trading on the market. From devoted fans...
EconomyZacks.com

ETFs to Tap on Rivian's High-Profile IPO Move

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric-vehicle start-up backed by Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Ford Motor Co. (F), has reportedly filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter, as quoted on Bloomberg. At an $80-billion valuation, Rivian would likely...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

SenseTime IPO success rests on overseas investors

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Artificial intelligence has delivered as much in controversy as it has for investors. Nowhere does that hold truer than for China’s AI “dragons”, the largest of which, SenseTime, is now seeking a Hong Kong initial public offering. It wants to raise as much as $2 billion, according to media reports. If regulators sign off, its biggest test will be overcoming its position on a U.S. trade blacklist to attract international backing.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why You Should Buy VIH Stock Now Before the Bakkt Merger

Crypto exchange Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) is going public through a SPAC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition (VIH). At the current price of about $11, VIH stock has pulled back more than 51 percent from its peak and now trades close to its IPO price of $10. When is the VIH and Bakkt merger date and is VIH stock undervalued?
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

SRNG Stock Is an Undervalued Bet on Ginkgo’s Long-Term Potential

Soaring Eagle Acquisition (SRNG) and Ginkgo Bioworks announced their merger in May. The merger is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. According to the merger deal, Ginkgo Bioworks will receive $2.5 billion in gross proceeds to pursue its growth plans. The cash includes $1.7 billion held in trust by SRNG and $775 million in PIPE. The deal valued Ginkgo at $17.8 billion. The company's pro forma EV is close to $15.2 billion. Many people want to know if SRNG stock is undervalued before its merger with Ginkgo.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Heavily Shorted Stocks That Have Short Squeeze Potential This Week

In 2021, short selling has received a lot of attention. Throughout the year, the retail traders on social media platforms have successfully coordinated buying activities for heavily shorted stocks to trigger short squeezes. Article continues below advertisement. Short squeezes are sudden stock price surges that happen when a significant number...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Fund investor’s IPO depends on Goldman connections

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - London investors are getting a chance to ride Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) tentacular connections to hedge funds and buyout firms. Petershill Partners, which buys stakes in alternative asset managers, is planning a stock market listing which could value it at $5 billion or more. It’s a punt on the enduring boom in alternative assets. It also requires the Wall Street firm to keep finding attractive new investments.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Could Reddit Traders Target CLOV for a Short Squeeze?

For some, Clover Health (CLOV) stock looks like a good buy now as its growing popularity on Reddit is stirring rumors of a short squeeze. Clover, a Medicare insurer, went public in 2021 through a Chamath Palihapitiya-sponsored SPAC. Article continues below advertisement. Clover stock pulled back about 1.5 percent on...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Credit Acceptance Insider Trades $21.08 Million In Company Stock

Scott Vassalluzzo, 10% Owner at Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Vassalluzzo sold 32,401 shares of Credit Acceptance at a price of $650.82 per share. The total transaction amounted to $21,075,611.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Rocket Lab 2025 Forecast: Is RKLB Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

Rocket Lab (RKLB), which listed in August through a reverse merger with Vector Acquisition (VACQ), soared over 37 percent on Sept. 9 and hit a new 52-week high. It’s a welcome break for investors. Most of the companies that went public through a SPAC merger trade way below the pre-merger highs. What’s the 2025 forecast for RKLB stock and is it a good long-term investment?
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) Stock Looks Like an Attractive Investment

Cardiol Therapeutics' (CRDL) stock price has risen by 87 percent on a YTD basis due to several positive catalysts, including the listing on NASDAQ. Cardiol Therapeutics stock reached a 52-week high of $4.25 on Sept. 7. What's Cardiol Therapeutics' stock price forecast?. Article continues below advertisement. Cardiol Therapeutics is a...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Looking for Hot Cheap Stocks? Watch These 3 Stocks in September

September hasn’t been a good month for U.S. stock markets. So far, markets have been trading largely sideways. Here are the three hot cheap stocks that you should be watching in September. Article continues below advertisement. There isn't a set definition of cheap and hot stocks. For our analysis, we’ll...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Apple Stock Forecast: How High Can AAPL Go After the iPhone Event?

With a YTD gain of 20 percent, Apple (AAPL) is the third best-performing FAANG in 2021. The stock is trading near its all-time highs. Despite showing some weakness in the year, AAPL has managed to recoup the lost ground and the returns are in line with the S&P 500. The company has scheduled its event for Sept. 14. What’s the forecast for AAPL stock and how high could it go?
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Is Coinbase’s Share Price Dropping? SEC Might Be One Reason

The SEC has been helpful for investors for multiple decades, providing protection against investment hazards like market manipulation. Since its creation after the Wall Street Crash of 1929, the SEC has come down hard on various types of exchanges, brokerages, and other financial institutions in its efforts to protect investors. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, there has been speculation about whether the SEC has overstepped its boundaries.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Keep Network Crypto Price Prediction: Is It a Good Investment?

Keep Network's price has consolidated more than 75 percent from its peak and many investors expect another breakout amid the NuCypher merger. If you’re seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode, you might want to learn more about Keep crypto's price prediction. Article continues below advertisement. Keep Network's price has climbed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy