These 2021 IPOs Have Returned the Most to Investors So Far

An IPO (initial public offering) is the traditional way for a company to offer its stock for public trading. It’s the first time a company sells its shares, with one of the intentions being to raise capital. Instead of having to take out a loan or pay money for a certain transaction, a company can offer shares to fund the transaction. Some of the biggest companies in the world have held IPOs, including Facebook, Visa, and General Motors. And it's not just companies benefiting from going public—investors can benefit as well.