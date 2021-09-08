Stay on top of Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more with over 150 hours of training

Seven years of deep sleep would be enough and you would never recognize Microsoft from back then in today’s company. This is no coincidence, because in 2014 Satya Nadella took over the CEO position after 22 years in the company. He not only brought the entire group on a completely new course at an almost unbelievable speed. Above all, he pulled it off and has been reaping the benefits for years. All of this to the delight of the shareholders – Microsoft can celebrate soaring on the stock exchange, which observers would hardly have imagined given the paper bobbing around before the change in leadership.