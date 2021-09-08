CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay on top of Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more with over 150 hours of training

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're already managing an IT department or trying to boost your career advancement by adding impressive certifications to your resume, the affordable Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle can make your life a whole lot easier. Not only do the ten courses cover exam prep for networking, security, and cloud computing exams, but they also include deep dives into specific platforms, as well as project and team management training.

