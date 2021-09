PHILADELPHIA — It worked so well it almost looked like Odubel Herrera got the bunt sign with the bases loaded in the fourth inning Saturday night. Instead, manager Joe Girardi later confirmed that was all Herrera’s idea, a bunt that not only went for a base hit but that would count as a two-run double and a key moment in a 6-1 Phillies victory over the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.