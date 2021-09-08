CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Dark Souls III PC Overhaul Mod “Call of the Abyss” Packs a Darker Tone; Adds Bloodborne Enemies, Weapons, and More

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Dark Souls III PC overhaul mod has been released, adding plenty of new weapons alongside Bloodborne foes, and making this Souls game even darker. Created by several modders, the “Call of the Abyss” overhaul for the PC version of Dark Souls III is currently in alpha state. The mod adds or changes pretty much everything in the game, including items, spells, weapons, and enemies.

