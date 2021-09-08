New Dark Souls III PC Overhaul Mod “Call of the Abyss” Packs a Darker Tone; Adds Bloodborne Enemies, Weapons, and More

During Gamescom 2021 this year, Pearl Abyss released the first trailer they've made in a long time for their upcoming game DokeV. The first time we saw this game was back at G-Star 2019 in South Korea as the company was showing off a ton of new games on the way over the next few years. But shortly after the pandemic hit, everything went quiet for most of the titles that we got to see. It was the weirdest experience ever in seeing a company go from tons of hype to nothing at all, and we've been curious what the deal was ever since.