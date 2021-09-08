YouTuber Sam Kolder Shot an Impressive Ad 100% On a OnePlus 9 Pro

When OnePlus 9 Pro debuted, one of the biggest selling points that the company marketed was the camera system on the phone. Sure, it was one of the better cameras found on the OnePlus series, but it was not on par with the competition. However, we all know that the camera is only as good as the person using it, and if you hand over the Sony A7S III to someone who does not know how to use a camera, the results will be abysmal. This is only proven true by YouTuber Sam Kolder and Bryn North, who shot a 'big budget' commercial entirely on the OnePlus 9 Pro.