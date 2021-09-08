Restaurant review: Homemade mango ice cream from Sabores was refreshing treat on hot day

Online: Search for the store name on Facebook. Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Children’s menu: No, but — hey! — there’s ice cream. My order: Sabores (“flavors” in Spanish) is a new smoothie and natural juice bar that also offers scratch-made ice creams, yogurts, Mexican-style popsicles, milkshakes, coffees, sweet Mexican breads called conchas and other snacks. I had the Diablito — “little devil” in English — which was homemade mango ice cream, mango chunks, Mexican spices and a straw wrapped in a strip of sweet-and-spicy fruit leather. Cost: $6.29. On a 90-degree day, it was so refreshing.