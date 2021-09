The iPhone 13 is literally just around the corner, and it’s usually the time of the year when I (and millions of others) wonder whether to break the proverbial piggy bank or not. Before we dive into it, just know that this is my story. You may or may not resonate with this, but I’m putting my tech writer hat down and picking up my regular user hat, as the iPhone (and, generally, Apple products) is the one I purchase out of my own pocket. Oh, and I’m referring to unlocked, carrier-free/no-contract devices; if you have operator perks, you will likely not resonate with those who pay outright the full unsubsidized price.