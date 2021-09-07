DJ Lag: the gqom king conquers the globe

In 2017, during his 21st rotation around the sun, DJ Lag was experiencing a moment that every artist dreams of but few ever reach. Gqom, the sound he’d been perfecting for nearly a decade, was finally getting its due recognition from the rest of the world, and he was the face of it. The DJ and producer had come a long way from tinkering on FL Studio at home in Clermont. He’d spent several more years testing out the sound in Durban’s teenage house party circuit, and finally disseminated it in nightclubs all over South Africa.