CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Lenovo's new Chromebook Duet 5 boasts an OLED display and a 15-hour battery life

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo unveiled its latest line of IdeaPad laptops to welcome Windows 11, but the company is also updating one of the best Chromebooks on the market: the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. In fact, the 2-in-1 laptop boasts some significant upgrades. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a 2-in-1 detachable laptop set...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laptops#Duet#Best Laptops#Ideapad#Usi#Chromebooks#Journal#Amoled#Chromebook Laptops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell’s best work laptop is over 50% off right now – but hurry!

To perform as well as you can in the office, you need to have the best possible computer. You need laptop deals with high-end internal specifications, tons of storage space, a sleek design, and long-term reliability. Home office deals like this can be expensive, so we want to tell you about one of the biggest Dell laptop deals of the year. If you head to Dell’s website, you’ll find the powerful Vostro 7500 Laptop on sale for just $959. That’s a massive $968 off the original price of $1,927, which is more than 50% off! This is one of the best bang-for-the-buck Dell laptop deals you’ll see all year.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to reset an Android phone — get your phone back to factory settings

Knowing how to reset an Android phone is a crucial skill whether you are looking to sell your device or just fix a stubborn problem with it. This process is quick and easy so long as you've backed up any critical content from your phone before initiating the factory reset as the purpose is to wipe all of the data from your Android phone.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 price: How much will Apple's new iPhone cost? We'll find out next week

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Samsung's larger, stretchier OLED display technology is creepy and cool

Samsung showed off its flexible OLED display tech at Global Tech Korea 2021 this week. The demo shows a 13-inch OLED display that stretches based on what's being shown. Samsung hopes to utilize its improved display technology in form factors beyond foldable smartphones. At this week's Global Tech Korea 2021,...
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Lenovo is launching a 15.6″ mid-range Chromebook with solid specs

15.6″ Chromebooks have historically been a bit of a unicorn device. Just a few years ago, the only real offering in the larger Chrome OS desktop space was Acer’s iconic Chromebook 15. In more recent years, Lenovo hit the 15.6″ scene with its now aging Yoga Chromebook C630. While it offered up some very premium specs and the first-ever 4K display on a Chrome OS device, it felt a bit unfinished and perhaps, ahead of its time. Fast forward to 2021 and we now have two 17.3″ devices on the market and the 15.6″ segment has been given some room to grow.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

What is QD-OLED? Samsung's next-gen TV display explained

It might be tempting to dismiss Samsung’s QD-OLED hybrid display technology and as marketing spin. After all, TV makers are always on the lookout for the next big thing, whether it's higher resolution, new smart features, or more transparent gimmicks, like 3D TVs and curved screens. Whatever gets TV shoppers buying new TVs, some TV maker will latch onto it.
ComputersDigital Trends

Back-to-school sales make the Lenovo Flex Chromebook ridiculously cheap

Whether you’re heading back to school this fall yourself, or you’re a parent of a young student, you know how important a reliable laptop is to the college experience. From registering for classes and keeping up with grades to attending online lectures and staying in touch with friends and family back home, having a good laptop can make all the difference. Right now, you can save big on the Lenovo Flex Chromebook when you take advantage of this deal from Walmart. Get the Lenovo Flex Chromebook for just $249, marked down $30 from its regular price of $279 just in time for back to school. Available in either Blue or Almond, get this innovative laptop on sale now while supplies last.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

New leak teases Google’s Chromebook CPU arriving in 2023

It has been nearly a year and a half since rumors began to spread that Google was finally jumping into the silicon game. The report, from Axios, indicated that Google had been developing its own in-house chipsets for quite some time and that the company was making “significant progress” in prepping SoCs for the company’s future hardware.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Philips Fidelio T1 true wireless boast beefy drivers and big battery life

Full charging takes two hours, but a 15-minute Fast Charge will get you an extra hour of playback. The Fidelio T1 aren't the most compact true wireless earphones you'll find, but they pack a lot of tech inside with Bluetooth 5.2 and native support for Google Assistant. They're also Hi-Res Audio certified. Google's Fast Pair tech is also supported while there are tap controls on the bud for play/pause and skip while you can press for Google Assistant. They're also IPX4 splashproof, too, so there's no problem using them in the rain. Comfort is key (and good fit essential for noise isolation), so Philips has included a generous array of ear tips - six sizes of silicon tips plus three sizes of Comply foam tips. As you'd expect, they'll auto-pause when you remove one, too, though you can use just one if you want to.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Monday Poll: What’s your #1 when buying a new Chromebook?

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and Chromebook deals are already dropping left and right. While we do our best to highlight the best deals from around the web, our focus generally leans towards sharing the best overall discounts as it applies to the dollar-to-value perspective. That said, most shoppers still have that one particular feature that stands out when they’re considering a new device.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Bose announces QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones with 24-hour battery life

After they first surfaced in July in an FCC filing and again earlier this month, Bose is today introducing the QuietComfort 45 headphones. Priced at $329.95 and going on sale September 23rd, the QC45 headphones will offer improved active noise cancellation, a transparency / ambient sound feature that Bose calls “Aware Mode,” upgraded voice call performance, and longer battery life that can now hit 24 hours on a charge. Bose is making a big deal about this product release, claiming that it’s “updating the headphone that redefined headphones.” Preorders begin today.
Electronicsxda-developers

ASUS announces all-new creator laptops with 16:10 OLED displays

Today, ASUS is announcing a bunch of new laptops that are aimed at creators, and it’s all about OLED displays. The company said they have the first DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified screens, and the true blacks are due to the OLED technology, as the panels aren’t backlit like traditional LCDs. They’re also factory calibrated to be PANTONE Validated, and they have “cinema-grade” 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.
Educationlaptopmag.com

Best college laptops in 2021: Best laptops for students

If you're a student, you'll want one of the best college laptops so you can ace your exams then stream TV or play games when it's time to relax. But with so many choices at so many different prices, it can be homework in itself to find the very best laptops for students.
TechnologyDigital Trends

VESA’s new OLED standard is reserved for only the brightest displays

VESA, which creates display and interface standards, revealed a new tier for its DisplayHDR certification on Thursday. DisplayHDR True Black 600 now occupies the top spot on the certification chart, with validated displays boasting 600 nits of peak brightness and black levels down to 0.0005 nits. The DisplayHDR standard tracks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy