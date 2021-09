I can appreciate and respect anyone that wants to do their part for the environment but what Taco Bell is asking seems like a longshot. You know those empty sauce packets that you normally just toss in the garbage after you devour a bag full of Taco Bell? For me, it would be empty packets of Fire Sauce. Well, apparently they don't want you to throw them away anymore. Now they're asking that you send the empty packets in the mail to be recycled. Say what?