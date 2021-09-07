CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit calls on Governor to reopen unemployment offices to help Hawaii's low wage workers

By Annalisa Burgos
KITV.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA workers advocacy group is calling on Governor David Ige to reopen the state’s unemployment offices and address the backlog of claims as soon as possible. Members of the nonprofit Hawaii Workers Center want the Department of Labor and industrial Relations to resume In-Person Services after the agency cancelled plans to reopen on September 7. They say 17 months of closure is unjustified and unconscionable.

