Alderwoman questions attorneys, public works

The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday featured a few uneasy moments, as second ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee questioned the way the Gori Law Firm bills the city, and later, why a "new" sidewalk was poured in front of its building. A representative from the firm assured MacAfee they would start being more specific in the way it lists its billing, and noted they would be charging a flat rate in the future in an effort to save the city money.