100 years ago: Elegant new store opened this morning

The new store of Miss Mary M. Brady and Mrs. Annie M. Campbell at 412 Walnut street, combining two lines of business in one of the most attractive places ever seen in Red Bluff, was opened to the public at 10 o’clock this morning. Many women called before the noon hour to inspect the elegant stock of goods, which had been taste fully arranged on the shelves counters and show cases, and six clerks were kept busy waiting upon those who desired to avail themselves of the opportunity to purchase high class materials at reasonable prices.