The Indian Premier League will start again on 19 September and the Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend the title they won last year.The defending champions only have three players in the top 10 highest-paid players in the league, with a variety of clubs making the list and shelling out to make sure they have the best stars.£1.6m per year is the highest wage in the list, which is almost £100,000 more than the player in second place, so the league is highly lucrative and can thus attract players from across the world.Here are all the figures you need...