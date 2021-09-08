Palace Resorts’ Annual Charity Golf Tournament in Oct. 2021

Friday, August 27th through Sunday August 29th, the Darlington Country Club hosted its 57th annual Southern 500 Golf Tournament in Darlington. The Southern 500 Golf Tournament is held the weekend before the Southern 500 Race and is a 54 stock hole event. This year, there was a terrific turnout with players coming from around the area. Local bands came to play for the members at night while dinner was served. The tournament was divided up into 6 flights for players in different skill sets. The first-place winner for Championship A was 6th time winner Jamie Stanley who shot a club record of 198, followed by Gary Odom with a score of 205 followed by McClure Thompson in third with a score of 209. Gene Windham took first place for Championship B with a score of 216, followed by Ron Calcutt in second with 217, and Andy Rogers in third place with 227 points. The First Flight was won by Lee Filwaw with 224 points, Second place was Hugh Baker with a score of 233, and in third was Ray Evans with 234 points. Kyle Langford took first place for the Second Flight with 224 points, John Graham won second place with 231 points, and Chuck Early scored third with 235. Third Flight was won by Stanford Hanna with a score of 241 points followed by Tony Skorput in second place with 249, and Walter Berry close behind with 250. The Fourth and final Flight was won by Mark Lassiter with 244 points, David Odom won second place with a score of 258, and Ronnie Ward scored third with 262 points. Help support your local community by participating in local tournaments and sporting events!