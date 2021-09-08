CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palace Resorts’ Annual Charity Golf Tournament in Oct. 2021

ftnnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFundación Palace, Palace Resorts’ philanthropic institution, announced its eighth annual charity golf tournament. Featuring rising Mexican golfer, Alvaro Ortiz, the tournament will take place at Moon Spa & Golf Club October 29–31, 2021. Participants will play on Moon Palace Cancun’s Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. located on the idyllic shores...

ftnnews.com

Jack Nicklaus
