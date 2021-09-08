OPINION: Don't wait for the English remake – try a foreign-language film

It’s that time of year again! The Toronto Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, September 9th, 2021, amidst waves of concerns over the pandemic and virtual access to a festival that doesn’t really seem like it’s going to be all that virtual. The 2021 edition of TIFF seems to have one foot in a precautionary state with another across the line of perceived normalcy. The result is much controversy over what will be available to critics and even fest goers who didn’t feel comfortable traveling to Toronto after a Labor Day that saw COVID rates at a significantly higher level than the one in 2020. We will have a hybrid approach with some journalists in Toronto and others handling premieres that are available virtual. We picked out 20 films that we plan to cover with their synopses from the official TIFF site. Watch for reviews of all 20 and about 20 or so more from yours truly, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates, and Nick Allen, along with a fest recap from Torontonian Jason Gorber. It may be the strangest TIFF year ever, but it’s still all about the movies. And these are the ones that look the most interesting, alphabetically. (Note: There are a lot of TIFF entries from other fests like “Dune” and “Last Night in Soho” and several Cannes premieres, but we’re focusing on the more exclusive stuff to TIFF, as many of those have already been covered, although we will be running a full review of the Wright next week.)