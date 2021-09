The Taliban are investigating the accounts of former high-ranking Afghan government members to check for ill-gotten gains, officials said Tuesday. The investigation may lead to the freezing of assets and accounts of former civil servants, ministers and lawmakers, an official at Da Afghanistan Bank told AFP, asking not to be named. A manager of a private bank confirmed a team of "Taliban auditors" had been deployed to the organisation to check the accounts of selected former government officials. Corruption was widespread and rampant under the administration of former president Ashraf Ghani, and tens of millions of dollars of aid money is believed to have been siphoned out of the public purse.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO