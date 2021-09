Another week has gone by. We’re wrapping up the first week of the month with our list of best songs from Augustand covered some of the biggest news and releases from the last five days, including the first music video from Jackson Wang’s new supergroup, PANTHEPACK; Twopee’s latest three-way collaborative single with Khan of Thaitanium and FIIXD; producer and director Leesuho joining Balming Tiger and previewing new music off his upcoming album; GVNDVLXCXXX$ dropping the first music video off her newly released PARA MAHAHIMIK KA NA EP; and the star-studded Korean tourism campaign, which features pH-1, JAY B, Woodie Gochild, and more.