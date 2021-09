Are school-choice proponents using COVID to dismantle public schooling? Our columnist thinks so. It started when I was 4 and my parents stuck me on a yellow bus bound for kindergarten at the public school in our middle-class metro Phoenix neighborhood. I wet my pants in class, refused to climb the jungle gym at recess and gagged on the cafeteria milk, which was never cold enough. Fifty years later, I’m still confused about the chicken-fried steak (neither chicken nor steak, what’s up with that?) that appeared without fail on my plastic tray each Wednesday.