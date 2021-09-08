How can I prove that my company is unlawfully demoting me based on race?

I interviewed for three jobs in fall 2020 at my current employer. The HR recruiter gave me the salary range for the 1st job. I was extended and accepted an offer for the 3rd job. During my negotiations, the HR recruiter refused to give me the salary range for the 3rd job. So I asked for the highest amount from the 1st job. As a result, my title was bumped up from Account Manager to Senior Account Manager. I asked the HR recruiter for the salary range for the Senior Account Manager and he told me to sign the offer letter as soon as possible.