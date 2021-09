Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Combining history and heritage with hustle and bustle, traditional farmers’ markets lie around one cobbled corner and trendy bars lie around another” – that is how Visit Northumberland sells Morpeth. So far, to be frank, with little success.Yet from next month, this market town of 14,000 people will become the envy of the region.When the new Lumo budget train operator starts...