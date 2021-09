Scotland gave their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup a huge boost by securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Austria in Vienna. QPR striker Lyndon Dykes scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the first half after a VAR review ruled that Che Adams had been fouled by Martin Hinteregger. Steve Clarke’s side then doggedly held onto their lead for the remaining hour of the contest, with huge performances from several at the back, particularly Kieran Tierney.