Browns 53-man roster Andrew Berry era

The much anticipated 2021 NFL season is almost upon us. There are so many things for Cleveland Browns fans to look forward to while some still hold a bit of dread that the “other shoe” will drop.

General manager Andrew Berry has done his best to make sure the team’s roster is set up for success even if a major injury hits. With depth across the board, the Browns initial 53-man roster looks ready to contend even with normal NFL attrition due to injury.

Berry has been given a lot of credit for the moves he has made in his first two seasons at the helm of the front office, for good reason. As we covered earlier this week, his drafting has mostly gone well so far. His free-agent work has been aggressive, as he promised, but hasn’t blown the future salary-cap space needed to sign some of the young guys.

While Cleveland’s roster has evolved over Berry’s first two offseasons with the team, he doesn’t get total credit for bringing in all of the players. His history with the Browns, however, makes breaking down the roster interesting as Berry was brought in under Sashi Brown and was kept under John Dorsey. His one year away in Philadelphia is the only time in the past five years he wasn’t involved with the Browns front office.

So let us take a look at the team’s initial 53-man roster, prior to Jacob Phillips going on injured reserve, and just how much of the roster Berry has remade in just two seasons:

Ray Farmer's Holdovers

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Almost shockingly, Ray Farmer was in charge of the Browns front office just six seasons ago. Almost as shocking, two players still remain from his time in the front office.

Joel Bitonio was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft with a pick many thought would go toward a wide receiver. Bitonio, out of Nevada, was not a universally praised selection but has outlasted everyone else Farmer drafted. Only a few of Farmer’s picks are even still in the NFL at this point.

Charley Hughlett has been the team’s long snapper since being pulled off the Chiefs practice squad in 2014 by Farmer. Hughlett is just a few months behind Bitonio as the longest-tenured Brown.

Sashi Brown's Browns

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sashi Brown and Paul DePodesta brought in Berry in 2016. While Berry doesn’t get credit (or blame) for the players Brown acquired, it is important to note that he was involved as the team’s top talent evaluator at the time.

Only three of Brown’s draft picks remain with the team with WR Rashard Higgins, a fifth-round pick in 2016, being the longest-lasting of the group. In 2017, Myles Garrett and David Njoku were added in the first round of the NFL draft.

In free agency, Brown signed center JC Tretter away from Green Bay and he was later given a contract extension by Dorsey.

John Dorsey's Remnants

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

As the most recent head of the front office, Dorsey has the most remaining players from before Berry’s time (13). For all his flaws, the former front office boss could scout talent and was aggressive in acquiring it.

From his two draft classes, QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward, RB Nick Chubb, CB Greedy Williams, LB Sione Takitaki and LB Mack Wilson remain with the team. The first three players listed are a part of the core of the team’s success.

As undrafted free agents, Dorsey also added Jamie Gillan and D’Ernest Johnson.

Dorsey also traded for Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Wyatt Teller while signing Chris Hubbard and Kareem Hunt.

Andrew Berry's Era

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

With two leftovers from Farmer, four from Brown and thirteen from Dorsey, Berry has added 34 of the team’s current 53-man roster.

As noted in the piece earlier this week, all of his draft picks have made this year’s initial roster:

2020 NFL draft: Jedrick Wills Jr., Grant Delpit, Jordan Elliott, Jacob Phillips, Harrison Bryant, Nick Harris, Donovan Peoples-Jones

2021 NFL draft: Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Schwartz, James Hudson, Tommy Togiai, Tony Fields, Richard LeCounte, Demetric Felton

Undrafted free agent: A.J. Green

While his draft classes have done well so far, Berry’s biggest moves have come in acquiring talent from other NFL teams:

Free agency/Waivers: Case Keenum, Austin Hooper, Jack Conklin, Blake Hance, Michael Dunn, Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Malik McDowell, Anthony Walker Jr., Malcolm Smith, Troy Hill, John Johnson III, MJ Stewart, Chase McLaughlin

Trades: Andy Janovich, Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Interestingly, only the two players acquired by Farmer and those acquired by Dorsey in 2019 did not involve Berry’s presence in Cleveland.

Dorsey’s eight additions remaining from 2019 have a level of uncertainty moving forward. Williams, Takitaki and Wilson seem to have tenuous grasps on roster spots year to year moving forward while Johnson and Teller are set to become free agents after the year. Hunt signed an extension under Berry while Gillan seems to have locked up the punting duties for a while. Beckham will always be a hot trade topic due to his contract, injury history and big-name value but he has three years remaining on his deal.

Berry has done a lot of work to overhaul the roster since he arrived. 34 of the initial 53-man roster are his additions since arriving in 2020 as are the 16 players on the team’s practice squad.

For those keeping track, the Browns initial 53-man roster and who acquired them breaks down like this: