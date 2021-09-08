CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Centre approves PLI scheme for textile sector

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector. A package of Rs 10,683 crore will be allocated for 10 different segments of the textiles sector as part of the scheme...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Goyal
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pli#Textile Industry#Textiles#Pli#Ani#Aepc#The Union Cabinet#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
Trafficraleighnews.net

Indian Railways plans to spread rail-based tourism

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Indian Railways on Saturday announced their plan to spread rail-based tourism among masses through leasing of coaching stock to interested parties to run them as theme-based cultural, religious, and other tourist circuit train. This has been planned to tap the potential of the tourism...
Agriculturebirminghamnews.net

Centre revises Transport and Marketing Assistance scheme

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The Central government on Friday revised the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified agriculture products scheme. As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce today, the major changes that have been made in the revised scheme include dairy products, which were not covered under the earlier scheme, which will be eligible for assistance under the revised scheme.
Trafficpv-magazine.com

Indian Railways could power one in four trains with its own solar panels

A study by Indian NGO Climate Trends and U.K. green tech start-up Riding Sunbeams, has suggested self-generated solar power would be an optimal way of helping Indian Railways meet its 2030 net-zero target, given the rapid cut in carbon emissions and cost advantages it would offer. The document claims up...
Lifestylethedallasnews.net

Waterlogging cleared at Delhi airport, back to normal

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Delhi Airport on Saturday informed that the waterlogging, which lasted for a "short while" has been cleared and operations are back to normal. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the situation lasted for a "short while" and the operations are back to...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Specialty Trade Contractors Market is Booming Worldwide with Kier Group, Quanta Services, Vinci

The Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market study with 97+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Comfort Systems USA Inc, Vinci SA, Kier Group, Acs Actividades De Construccin Y Servicios & Quanta Services Inc.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

European Commission approves $6.7bn scheme to support electricity production

The European Commission has approved a $6.7bn (€5.7bn) French aid scheme to support renewable power generation from small solar installations located on buildings. Approved under European Union (EU) state aid rules, the scheme will help France to add approximately 3,700MW of additional capacity in the solar renewable energy segment. Additionally,...
AccidentsFlight Global.com

Air India Express 737 crash captain did not respond to go-around call

Investigators have revealed that the first officer of an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 unsuccessfully tried to convince the captain to abort an unstable second approach to Kozhikode before the jet landed long in a tailwind and fatally overran. The inquiry believes the captain was under “misplaced motivation” pressure to...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
Politicsthedallasnews.net

Philippines vows to ignore China maritime law

Manila [Philippines], September 12 (ANI): Amid China's growing military assertiveness, the Philippines has promised that it will ignore Beijing's amended maritime law, which now requires foreign vessels sailing in the South China Sea to report their information to Chinese authorities. "Our stand on that is we do not honour those...
Gamblingthedallasnews.net

Cola Holding Enters Cryptocurrency Market

Cola Holding announces the launch of gambling platform and cryptocurrency. Douglas, Sept 11, 2021 - Cola Holding is a startup that recently announced the development of their own cryptocurrency which is connected to the gambling platform currently being rolled out across various markets internationally. Placing an emphasis particularly on the continent of Latin America and Africa, and gambling licenses already obtained in Kenya, Zambia, Ethiopia, and Curacao, the company is finalizing licenses for an additional 7 more African countries, with more nations currently in the final stages of legal and market research evaluation. The mission of Cola Holding is to obtain several gambling licenses worldwide and explore opportunities in Argentina, North America, and more.
Economythedallasnews.net

Tourism And Water Sports Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | Crown, G Adventures, Tourex Egypt

The Latest Released Worldwide Tourism And Water Sports market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Tourism And Water Sports market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Tourism And Water Sports market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as TCS World Travel, Travel Egypt, Adris Group, DuVine, Balkan Holidays Ltd, Ramasside Tours, Fred Harvey Company, Accor Group, Egypt Last Minute, Crown Ltd., G Adventures, Tourex Egypt, Gray & Co, Air BnB, Memphis Tours & Nile Blue Tours.
Indiathedallasnews.net

Congress should apologize to Kashmiri people instead of sel

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress should apologize to Kashmiri people instead of selling fake dreams. "Kashmir is known as the 'heaven on the Earth', they(Congress party) should apologize to the Kashmiri...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Enterprise Data Management Market projected to reach $122.9 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%

According to a new market research report "Enterprise Data Management Market by Component (Software (Data Security, Data Integration, Data Migration, and Data Quality) and Services) Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global enterprise data management market size is expected to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the enterprise data management market include enterprises focusing on improving their customer experiences, accelerating their analytical and transactional operations, and making faster business decisions using the insights derived from the data. The different components of data management market include data security, master data management, data integration, data migration, data warehousing, data governance, and data quality.
Worldthedallasnews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1000 GMT, Sept. 11

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume commercial flights to Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, starting from Sept. 13, the airline said on Saturday. "The official flag carrier of Pakistan is going to start again its flight operations for Kabul," Arshad Malik, chief executive officer of the PIA,...
Foreign Policythedallasnews.net

Top Defense Secretaries affirm alliance amid China tensions

Washington DC [US], September 11 (ANI): US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana and reiterated their commitment to supporting the security, stability, and prosperity of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Pentagon informed on Saturday. Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area...
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market is Booming Worldwide | Cognizant, Google, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Food Delivery Mobile Application Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Food Delivery Mobile Application Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Food Delivery Mobile Application Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Insurance Telematics Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Aplicom OY, Masternaut, Mix Telematics

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Telematics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Telematics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Religionpersecution.org

Persecution Continues to Sweep Across India’s Uttar Pradesh State

Christians Unable to Worship Without Threat of Attack by Radical Hindu Nationalists. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has continued to document a concerning surge in Christian persecution in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. In just the past 10 days, ICC has documented at least 10 separate incidents of persecution. The spike in anti-Christian violence has many local Christians concerned for their basic safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy