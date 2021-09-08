CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrow is never promised

Mount Olive Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes I wonder how I ever lived without cable TV. Or live streaming TV, for that matter. Since their inception, I’ve become hooked on numerous channels, but have paid close attention to two — Smithsonian and History — this week. I guess it’s because we’re on the eve of 9/11.

mountolivetribune.com

Comments / 0

Public SafetyFree Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: We will never forget the horror of 9/11

IT WAS A beautiful late-summer Tuesday morning that felt like fall here in Virginia. Mild temperatures, blue skies, low humidity—a day to savor being alive. The first inkling that Sept. 11, 2001, would turn into a nightmare came when morning TV network programming was interrupted by a bulletin: a plane had flown into one of the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan.
VietnamPosted by
Deseret News

5 moments from 9/11 that shouldn’t be forgotten

When the planes crashed into New York City’s twin towers two decades ago, the images played over and over on every television I happened to pass — and every TV in America seemed to be turned on. At one point, my daughter Jeni, 4 years old at the time, said “Momma, I don’t like that show.”
Public SafetyTelegraph

Never forget, never forgive, never give up

Twenty years ago this Saturday, our world was rocked to the core. Terrorists flew two planes into the Twin Towers in New York, causing the once thought invincible structures to come crashing to the ground. As we face now two decades since the face of evil was shown in unforgettable detail, it is good and proper to reflect and remember.
Societywashingtoninformer.com

September 11th: A Day Americans Promise to ‘Never Forget’

Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began like any other day for most Americans with no one prepared for the cataclysmic events that would occur before some had even finished their morning coffee. Baby boomers, at the peak of their power, continued to maintain bragging rights as America’s largest living adult generation...
Holyoke, COholyokeenterprise.com

Never forgotten

Sept. 11, 2001, is a date so ingrained in American consciousness that those who were alive at the time can often remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news. On that day, 19 terrorists associated with al-Qaida hijacked four airplanes and carried out...
ImmigrationIola Register

Fearful for Afghanis’ tomorrow

Five times I landed at the Kabul airport. Before touching down, I saw women doing what I was doing — pulling a headscarf out of a bag. I experienced natural trepidation: Would I get through the immigration and identity card processes, pay a baggage helper appropriately to get me where I needed to go, find my contacts in a distant parking lot? It went more smoothly than anticipated, with most of the chaos ensuing from competition to transport my baggage and traversing a crowded path to the parking lot. It was a picture of calm compared to the chaos and death the world is now witnessing at the Kabul airport.
Public SafetyLos Angeles Daily News

Keeping a promise to never forget the victims of Sept. 11 attacks

They sent the bomb-sniffing dogs in first with FBI agents to inspect every private plane before it took off from Newark Airport that morning. The terrorism threat level was high. It was the first anniversary of 9/11, and Osama bin Laden was still out there. Fifty private pilots from every...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: What We Remember on 9/11

As 9/11 moves further into the past, I find I’m having a harder, not easier, time with these anniversaries. I suppose that’s because it’s become more of an event than a remembrance. The 9/11 Memorial itself has a gift shop where you can buy official merchandise of the terror attack...
Politicsgreensboro.com

Our Opinion: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

“Alternate history” — a genre of fiction that asks “what if” of crucial historic events — can produce thought-provoking questions and insights. Many have wondered over the last couple of decades: What if then-President George W. Bush had paid better attention to the memo titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US,” delivered to him in August 2001? Or what if Osama bin Laden had been captured in Afghanistan, where he was hiding, in December 2001? For that matter, what if then-President Bill Clinton had ordered the assassination of bin Laden in 1998? Any of those decisions would have dramatically changed the course of these last 20 years.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Erie Voice: 'We will never forget,' a promise made and a promise kept

Editor's note: The following are remarks Erie businessman and former Erie City Council member Mark Aleksandrowicz prepared for the 9/11 memorial service held Saturday at Blasco Library to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. Aleksandrowicz led the effort to create Erie's 9/11 Memorial, located at Blasco Library, 140 East Front Street. The monument includes historical markers and plaques and an 18-foot section of a World Trade Center beam.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

America's 9/11 overreaction is only more glaring after COVID

It's the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and America is in sad shape. The U.S. military just retreated from Afghanistan with its tail between its legs after 20 years of continuous bloody failure, and once again the entire developed world is watching in slackjawed horror as the U.S.'s diseased politics have left it suffering yet another murderous wave of COVID cases.
PoliticsForeign Policy

The Forgotten Biological Terror of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been greeted by assurances from national security experts, insisting the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban offers no special threat to the United States and that al Qaeda’s assaults in 2001 did not actually empower the group. In a recent article for Foreign Affairs, for example, the scholar Nelly Lahoud, an expert on extremism, insists that 20 years after the 9/11 attacks jihadi groups have accomplished very little: They have proved more bluff and bluster than genuine threat. “They stand a far better chance of achieving eternal life in paradise,” she concludes, “than of bringing the United States to its knees.”
PhotographyPosted by
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Charles Davenport Jr.: Yes, our nation did see evil on 9/11

Twenty years later, the images are as haunting as ever. The passage of time does nothing to diminish the shock and disbelief of jet liners slamming into iconic buildings. The news footage remains as heartbreaking as it was two decades ago, when fellow citizens doomed to die were forced to choose the manner of their own demise: to be cremated alive by the inferno, or to leap from the heights of the World Trade Center.
Aerospace & Defensestardem.com

Never in vain

When I think of Afghanistan, I think of my first deployment as an Air Force Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer. This assignment required pre-deployment training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, a grueling assignment unlike any I had experienced. I think of my Army, Navy and Marine Corps brothers and sisters teasingly reminding me that I, after all, was serving in “the chair force.”
Goshen, INGoshen News

IN OUR OPINION: Always remember 9/11 attacks, victims

Today is Patriots Day, the day set aside to memorialize the 2,977 people killed and to also honor the more than 6,000 people who were injured. As the horrific events of that day move further into the past, it seems fewer people take time to say a prayer, fly a flag at half-staff, or revisit the memories they have of that day. Locally, only a few events will occur today to honor the fallen. The largest event, the Ride to Remember, while not solely about 9/11, will honor fallen veterans, firefighters and police officers, when hundreds of motorcycles roll through local communities. A memorial service will also be held in Goshen. We thank the riders for always keeping the sacrifices of our protectors foremost in their minds.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.

