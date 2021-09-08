As L-L League girls soccer gets underway, numbers, tradition favor Manheim Central

When prognosticating a team’s fortunes, consideration is given to numbers and tradition. Having one or the other helps. Having both is gold. That said, there’s a golden hue to Manheim Central’s girls soccer fortunes as the Barons return nine starters and the tradition of winning two of the last three Section Two titles. They will not go unchallenged, sharing a section with Elizabethtown, champing at the bit after being denied a spot in the league playoffs – COVID-19 precautions cut the playoff field to section champions only in 2020 – Lampeter-Strasburg, coming off a runner-up finish in the District Three 3A championships and an Ephrata side two seasons removed from winning the league title.