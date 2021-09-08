CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Area roundup: New Ulm volleyball sweeps BEA

Journal
 4 days ago

BLUE EARTH — New Ulm swept Blue Earth Area 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 in a Big South Conference volleyball match on Tuesday. Natalie Yackley had 27 set assists, nine digs and two blocks for New Ulm and Maddi O’Connor had six kills and eight digs. Laura Bertrang finished with 11 kills and two blocks and Emma Gieseke had three kills, three digs and three blocks. Ella Landsteiner had four kills and Afton Hulke had three kills and eight digs. Graceyn Nesje had 13 digs and Ella Freiderch had six digs and three ace serves.

