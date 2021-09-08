HPD will still lead animal control
The Hawaii Police Department likely will retain responsibility for animal control throughout the county for at least the next year, Police Chief Paul Ferreira said. At a Tuesday meeting of the County Council’s Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Committee, Ferreira said HPD, which took over the county’s animal control services on July 1, will not be able to hand off those duties to another organization for at least a year — if ever.www.westhawaiitoday.com
Comments / 0