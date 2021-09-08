CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

DOH: 499 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 50 on the Big Island

West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current average of COVID-19 infections could indicate a “slight reprieve” from soaring case counts might be on the horizon, but state health officials on Tuesday cautioned that Hawaii remains in dangerous territory. According to the state Department of Health, an average of 706 cases statewide have been reported daily...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

