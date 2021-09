Though New York Fashion week seems to come and go in a flash, the trends that result from the six-day frenzy of new designer collections, traffic-stopping street style, and celebrity-filled events last well into the following months. This year, amidst the fanfare, one beauty element stood out, commanding as much, if not more, attention than the elaborate clothes themselves. If you guessed graphic nails or a hefty dose of blush you’re pretty close, but, intricately detailed hairstyles stole the show both on and off the runway, with braided ponytails leading the charge as the biggest hair trend at NYFW.