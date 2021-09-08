CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MTM On The Road: See the John Ball Zoo Light Up with IllumiZoo Wild Hues

By Gabriella Galloway
9&10 News
 4 days ago
There’s so much to see at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids during the day, but now you should see how it lights up at night.

IllumiZoo Wild Hues is taking place at night every Wednesday through Sunday evening now until Nov. 14.

The nighttime journey is one mile long and takes you all through the zoo.

Wild Hues is this year’s theme and the different hues of color you see are meant to represent the different “hues” of species and environments in our world.

From the lights and the sounds you’ll see on this journey, it’s a unique way to experience the zoo.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are walking their way through this magical experience.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
