MTM On The Road: See the John Ball Zoo Light Up with IllumiZoo Wild Hues

There’s so much to see at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids during the day, but now you should see how it lights up at night.

IllumiZoo Wild Hues is taking place at night every Wednesday through Sunday evening now until Nov. 14.

The nighttime journey is one mile long and takes you all through the zoo.

Wild Hues is this year’s theme and the different hues of color you see are meant to represent the different “hues” of species and environments in our world.

From the lights and the sounds you’ll see on this journey, it’s a unique way to experience the zoo.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are walking their way through this magical experience.