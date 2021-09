A question that phonograph collectors and historians often get asked is, “what was the most popular song to be recorded in the 1890s?” This question can be difficult to answer depending upon the criteria, and the sort of analysis you want to do. In this period, there was a distinct structure of the class of each type of popular music. Opera and classical were always the highest on this scale, and ragtime was the lowest, but even though people would almost always claim opera was their favorite, the reality of what was most popular could come as a surprise to some.