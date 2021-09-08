CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong storms late Wednesday to give a taste of fall late this week

By StormWatch7 Meteorologist Eileen Whelan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7NEWS) — After a delightful start to the week, StormWatch7 is tracking our next weather maker that will bring our next chance for wet weather. Ahead of the front, it will feel very summery with highs soaring into the upper 80s. The humidity will increase throughout the day, which will make it feel like the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. Behind the cold front tomorrow, it will be much cooler with lower humidity.

