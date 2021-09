The trial of a McKinleyville woman who drove her SUV through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters has been delayed again, this time until November. This morning Judge Christopher Wilson granted Deputy District Attorney David Moutrie’s motion to continue the trial of Jessica Perkins, charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and the infractions of running a red light and failing to yield to pedestrians. The trial had been scheduled to begin Sept. 7. Moutrie said that among other issues, a prosecution witness may not be available next week. Trial is now set for Nov. 1, with a trial confirmation hearing on Oct. 18.