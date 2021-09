Yet another gluten free recipe! This also comes to us from our good friend Jodie. Here’s what you’ll need:. First step, get the quinoa going. Be sure to follow the instructions on the packing. Next, start cooking those veggies. I this case, I would use a cast iron skillet and some extra virgin olive oil. Once the veggies begin to cook, add in some nutritional yeast and some mexican seasoning. Note: be sure to do this to the quinoa as well! Season, season, season, and season some more! Once done, mix it all together and you’re good to go!