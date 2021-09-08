Twitter round-up: SpokespersonNavy’s tweet on Indian Navy’s interactions with Vietnam People’s Navy top tweet in August 2021

The U.S. and its allies seem to be making sure there are enough advanced F-35 stealth fighters in the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy sent one of its Nimitz-class carriers into the disputed waters earlier this week, adding to its teeth in the region in the form of F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jets. The carrier and its strike group are carrying out maritime security operations in the region. In addition to the Carl Vinson, the strike group also includes the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain, destroyer USS Chafee and combat ship USS Tulsa.