Labor Day Goes Off With A ‘Hitch’

Around 50 entries made up Ketchum’s annual Wagon Days parade on Saturday, Sept. 4, anchored by the star of the show: The Lewis Ore Wagons, better known as “The Big Hitch.” The City of Ketchum announced the winners of the parade soon after it ended, honoring 17 entrants across a slew of categories. The Wood River Chapel’s restored funeral wagon earned the Kimberli Rhoads People’s Choice Award, while Ela Price took home the top prize as Best in Show.