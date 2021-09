Best times for anglers

It’s not every day you get to have a sit-down conversation with the greatest bass fisherman of all time…Kevin Van Dam, who I’ll refer to from now on in this article as KVD! There’s never been an angler with the skills and instincts that he possesses, and no other angler has had the impact or influence on the bass fishing world like KVD. Now we all know he’s won everything the sport has to offer including four Bassmaster Classics and over $6 million in winnings. To put that into perspective, Pro angler Skeet Reese is number two on the all-time money list at $3 million (half the amount KVD has won). In this interview we’ll get see how it all started for KVD as he looks back on his outstanding career and gives his viewpoint on where the sport is headed. Enjoy….