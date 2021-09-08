Put down the filter: Tea made with impure water tastes better

It’s burning up outside. You know what would soothe your heat exhaustion? A slushie. But not just any slushie will do. Enter Thai Tea House in Florence. This spot, which focuses on bubble teas, slushies, and specialty coffees, is the casual little sister to the full-service Mai Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar nearby. Blended primarily with regular ice, frappe powder, fruit syrup, and water, Thai Tea’s slushie comes in a variety of flavors, including iced tea, lychee, yogurt, and cocoa. But owner Scarlett Stander says the taro is the fan favorite. A puree made with taro—the starchy Asian root vegetable—replaces the fruit syrup used in other flavors for just a touch of sweetness. If you can’t make it over this summer, don’t worry; the slushie is available year-round.