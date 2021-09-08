CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put down the filter: Tea made with impure water tastes better

By Sara Rigby
Science Focus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemical impurities in tap water can cause a thin film to form on the surface of a cup of tea, and these make it taste better than a drink made with pure water, according to researchers at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. Pour yourself a cup of tea and leave it...

