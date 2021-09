MILTON, Del.- One student was hurt after a school bus accident on Burton Road in Milton Thursday afternoon. As part of its investigation, Delaware State Police say that due to the inattention of the 61 year old driver, the Freighter bus crossed the north edge of the roadway and swerved into the soft grassy roadside. The bus traveled approximately 79 feet before sideswiping a tree and continued to spin while beginning to overturn. The bus then went on to hit two other trees before coming to rest on its left side.