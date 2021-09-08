DOUGLAS COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 9/8/21

The DOT.Comm (Douglas/Omaha Technology Commission) Oversight Committee will meet on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in the Jesse Lowe Conference Room, Omaha-Douglas Civic Center, 1819 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE. Access to the Civic Center is through the Harney Street entrance. The meeting will also be available using video conferencing. Instructions for video conferencing and the agenda for the meeting is posted on the DOTComm website - www.dotcomm.org.